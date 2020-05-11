Husbands complain about having to chauffeur partners around as half of the Costa Blanca in Spain wakes up to Phase One of the emergency lockdown

Most Residents of the Costa Blanca in Spain welcomed the first day of their newly found freedom with a drive to the shops and a coffee in the cafe – but not everyone was happy!

MOVING to Phase one of the lockdown was meant to be a happy affair, at least for most of the residents of the Costa Blanca. For almost two months bars, cafes, and restaurants have been closed and today was the first step in the return to normality.

Speaking to Mike Pearson, a resident for over 20 years on the Costa Blanca, I got the impression things didn’t go as planned…

“I was overjoyed at the news, me and my mates had it all planned, meet up at our local, standing two metres apart of course (er yeah)! down a few pints and tell a few jokes, brilliant!

“I was on the way out and the other half called out she wanted me to take her shopping so I called the ‘crew’ and said I would be a few minutes late, two hours later and I was sitting in the car in the car park smoking my brains out and still waiting for her ladyship to come out!

“I had tried to get into the supermarket, so I could get her out quicker, but was told only one person at a time. I’m really pi**ed off over it, I’m not a bl**dy chauffeur after all.”

To a lot of residents, the de-escalation is a godsend but this development is bound to put a stress on already ragged relationships.



