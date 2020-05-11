France’s return to public transport was one of caution as commuters in Paris find social distancing a struggle.

The number of passengers had certainly increased now that a lot of shops and businesses reopened today.

Having run a skeleton service during lockdown the French capital transport service had increased capacity to be able to handle the influx. However, respecting social distancing is proving to be difficult with one commuter saying ” The train ride itself was okay, getting off was more complicated as everyone gets off at the same time making it hard to maintain social distancing.” Another said that when he travelled today there was “not even 10 cm between people.”

With fears of a second wave of the virus new measures have been taken om Metros, trains, trams and buses. Masks are being handed out at the larger stations, those travelling during rush hour must have a note to explain why and hand sanitiser dispensers have been fitted in many stations. There are also stickers on seats and floors to encourage social distancing.

Some French stations are still closed but the Ministry for Transport have said they hope all stations will be equipped and ready to open by June.