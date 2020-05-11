Expats on Spain’s Costa del Sol Bewildered at Shops Opening Despite Malaga Being Stuck in Phase 0 but Here’s Why!

Understandably, the whole de-escalation process in Spain has been causing quite a lot of confusion as each day we are told that new regulations apply to new phases.

SOME readers of the Euro Weekly News have been shocked to see copious amounts of shops opening in the Los Boliches and Fuengirola area, despite the fact that Malaga has not advanced to the more relaxed Phase 1.

A reader was shocked to find that nail shops, phone shops, shoe shops and even beauty shops were open on his walk around Los Boliches and taking no notice of being in Phase 0.

However, Phase 0 does allow for small businesses to reopen, but their reopening must only be allowed under strict conditions.

This includes an array of establishments including, hardware stores, bookstores, hairdressers, beauticians, florists, real estate agencies etc…

They are allowed to open in Phase 0 but they must do so whilst respecting strict security protocols. Only shops of 400 square metres or less are allowed to open and only if they abide to the strict hygiene measures required.

To attend the store, you should pre-book an appointment to let the owner know you are coming and therefore ensuring that there will only be the required amount of people inside.





Bars and restaurants are also allowed to open in this phase, but they can only offer home delivery service, although now in Phase 0 customers are allowed to leave the house to pick up the food themselves.