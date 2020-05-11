Expats on Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca plan to drive rather than fly, as no quarantine rule for entering UK from France

BRITISH expats on Spain’s Costal del Sol and Costa Blanca are planning to drive back to Blighty rather than fly after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said French passengers will be exempt from the quarantine measures set to come into effect in the UK to prevent Covid-19 being imported from abroad.

Bruce Lockett, who lives in Alhaurin on the Costa del Sol, told the Euro Weekly News, “I drive it all the time as part of my job, so as long as I can get over the border, which I don’t see as a problem, I can get past the quarantine rule.”

“I need to get back to my business and can’t afford 14 days in quarantine, so I’ll drive it,” said David Simpson from Alicante, who owns a printing company in Portsmouth.

“I have friends in France, so I’ll use their address if needs be,” he added.

The Prime Minister warned on Sunday quarantine measures were on their way.

“I am serving notice that it will soon be the time – with transmission significantly lower – to impose quarantine on people coming into this country by air,” he said in his address to the nation

But No 10 later confirmed a reciprocal agreement with the French government, which means the restrictions would not apply to passengers from France.





A joint statement from London and Paris said the two governments had agreed to “work together in taking forward appropriate border measures.

“This co-operation is particularly necessary for the management of our common border,” the statement continued.

It went on, “No quarantine measures would apply to travellers coming from France at this stage; any measures on either side would be taken in a concerted and reciprocal manner.

“A working group between the two governments will be set up to ensure this consultation throughout the coming weeks.”

Government sources had indicated earlier that the self-isolation requirement will not apply to people coming in from the Republic of Ireland when quarantine measures come into effect.