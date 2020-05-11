Euro Weekly News’ political opinion from Spain – Costa del Sol and Granada phased out.

Bring on the backlash.

SO, our worst fears came true and now the country is split. By allowing some areas to advance to Phase 1 and holding others like Malaga and Granada in Phase 0 the backlash has begun.

The President of the Andalucian Government, Juan Manuel Moreno, has warned the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, of the “reputational damage” that the decision to leave the province of Malaga out of Phase 1 of the de-escalation causes the brand of the Costa del Sol. It should be noted that tourism represents 12 per cent of the economy in Andalucia and 13 per cent of employment.

At the Conferencia de Presidentes on Sunday, Moreno aired his complaints about discriminatory treatment to Andalucia with the de-escalation and, in particular, these areas.

Moreno, who has been quite critical, states that he finds it “difficult to understand” that health districts such as the Costa del Sol, with 1.6 PCR cases per 100,000 inhabitants, cannot access Phase 1 when others with much higher numbers can.

At this point, he has warned Sánchez that unnecessary “reputational damage” is being caused. According to the Chairman of the Board, the proposal of its Executive to keep the health district in Phase 0, was based on prudence. Therefore, he has asked Sánchez, firstly, to elaborate on reasons and, secondly, to review the decision and apply the same criteria to the Andalucian region as to other communities.

Sánchez, defended the criteria for passing the phase “are those of the health emergency” and has advocated “depoliticising it” and “focusing on the criteria of scientific experts.” Therefore, Dr Fernando Simón, the expert from the Ministry of Health, said on Saturday that he believes that “probably” Granada and Malaga will be able to go to Phase 1 next week, “but all this requires that there be a request by the entire province.”



