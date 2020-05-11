Easyjet Wants UK Government Air Quarantine Rules To Run For Short Period Only on Flights from Spain´s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca

BUDGET carrier Easyjet has said that any UK government air quarantine rules should be imposed for a short period only on flights from key destinations like Spain´s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson´s address to the nation last night(May 11) confirmed the news that compulsory quarantine rules for air passengers coming into the UK would soon be put in place.

Essentially, that would mean arrivals from countries like Spain would have to self-isolate at a nominated address.

Speaking today, British Airways boss Willie Walsh, said the news meant that his company would seriously look at reducing any significant return to services that they planned for the summer.

In a statement, Easyjet said: “Quarantine requirements for passengers should only be in place for a short period, while the UK remains in lockdown.

“Requirements should be regularly reviewed to ensure they are targeted and proportionate and do not unnecessarily constrain the important role that air travel will have in the UK’s economic recovery.”



