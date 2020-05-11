Doctor warns of second spike on Spain’s Costa del Sol and further delay in reaching Phase 1 if social distancing is not adhered to quickly

A British Doctor in Spain who correctly forecast 40,000 deaths in the UK from the coronavirus is now predicting a second spike of the disease in Spain.

COSTA DEL SOL based Doctor, Dr Rupert Hayman, is expecting there will be a second spike of the coronavirus in the region.

Speaking to the Euro Weekly News he also said he would not be surprised if the UK death rate increases to 60,000. “The UK, in particular, was slow to react to the crisis and they are paying the price, if we don’t adopt the proper social distancing here in Spain we will remain in phase 0 for a long time yet which would be catastrophic for the local economy.

“I watched with interest the pedestrians on the paseo in Fuengirola on Sunday, they were shoulder-to-shoulder, coughing and sneezing over each other and with no regard what-so-ever for social distancing rules.

“I only saw a few people wearing face masks, which is ridiculous of course – there was even a group of 10 cyclists riding along the cycle path too!

“There is no way the government will allow us to go to the next phase like this and I will be watching the EWN over the next few days to see if the coronavirus figures for the Costa del Sol rise as I expect.”