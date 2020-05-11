Cyclists in parts of Spain’s Costa del Sol no longer able to ride on Paseo Maritimo

OFFICERS from the Local Police in Marbella have been patrolling parts of the Paseo Maritimo with Civil Protection volunteers covering up signs showing that bicycles are no longer allowed to travel on them as part of a new council initiative.

There is now an alternative route for cyclists of almost three kilometres, which will run through Avenida Ricardo Soriano to Calle Camilo José Cela to avoid crowds.

In addition, special pedestrian lanes will be marked out in an effort to maintain some form of social distancing especially at busy times such as weekends.