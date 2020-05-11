Colonel Tom Moore Agrees £1.5M Deal for His Memoirs & Potential Books

Colonel Tom Moore will release his memoirs in a book deal reportedly worth £1.5million in the coming months.

The fundraiser who has raised £32.8million for NHS Charities Together is reported to have been asked to write a children’s book, a lifestyle book and a cookery book inspired by World War II.

It is believed the memoirs could be out in six weeks and are taken from phone interviews and that Colonel Tom will donate the money to the NHS.

The source told The Sun that discussions are ongoing as to what will be released. They added: ‘Any books published will go like hot cakes, that’s for sure.’

On April 6 Colonel Tom set out to walk 100 lengths of his 25-metre garden in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, before his 100th birthday on April 30 and hoped to raise £1,000.

Colonel Tom recorded You’ll Never Walk Alone as a charity single with Michael Ball and the NHS Voices of Care Choir which reached Number 1 in the UK singles chart.



