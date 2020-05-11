BREAKING NEWS: UK Government MAY allow Pubs and Restaurants to open on July 4

Pubs and Restaurants in the UK MAY be allowed to open but not until at least July 4, Dominic Raab has said.

THE Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs, Dominic Raab, has said discussions are ongoing regarding opening pubs, restaurants, and outside cafes but not to expect a decision soon. “July 4 is a possible date, but that will be the earliest,” he said this morning.

This comes as a huge blow to the hospitality sector in the UK as it was hoped its members would be open sometime in June. Further press releases are expected later this evening as the government comes under pressure to ease lockdown restrictions.