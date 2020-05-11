BREAKING: Latest UK Coronavirus Death Figures

The UK’s coronavirus hospital death toll has risen by 219, taking the total to 26,769.

Another 209 patients have died in England, a further five patients have died in hospitals in Scotland, and five more patients have died in Wales. Northern Ireland is yet to announce its latest figures.

Yesterday Britain recorded 205 coronavirus fatalities in the 24 hours previous as the hospital death toll reached 26,550.

Last Monday, the death toll rose by 205, on Monday April 27 a further 360 deaths were recorded and Monday April 20 saw another 463 deaths reported.