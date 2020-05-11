BREAKING: Donald Trump Coronavirus Fears Grow as US Vice President Self Isolates

Fear around the US President Donald Trump and coronavirus have grown as it has been revealed that Vice President Mike Pence is now self isolating.

Vice President Pence’s self-isolation was announced Sunday, two days after it was revealed his press secretary Katie Millar had contracted Covid-19. He is believed to be staying home as a precaution, and tested negative for coronavirus on Sunday, according to Bloomberg News.

White House spokesman Devin O’Malley told Bloomberg the Vice President would return to the White House on Monday.

-- Advertisement --

He said: ‘Vice President Pence will continue to follow the advice of the White House Medical Unit and is not in quarantine. Additionally, Vice President Pence has tested negative every single day and plans to be at the White House tomorrow.’

Pence stayed away from a key meeting with President Trump on Saturday, and is now at his home at the US Naval Observatory of Washington.