Benajarafe driver who caused a serious accident finally does the right thing and gives himself up to the police

A HIT-AND-RUN driver responsible for a serious accident in Benajarafe later gave himself up to the police.

Losing control of the vehicle, he crashed the car with its four occupants into buildings in Calle Francisco Merino Ramirez.

He fled the scene, leaving a woman who was badly hurt inside the car and two others with minor injuries.

After being taken into custody he has been charged with breaking lockdown regulations, dangerous driving and failing in his duty to provide assistance in an accident.



