Bars and restaurants in Spain’s holiday islands Mallorca and Ibiza toast coronavirus crisis frontline workers

BARS, cafes and restaurants in Mallorca, Ibiza and Menorca are keen to show their appreciation for coronavirus crisis frontline workers.

Now able to open up their terraces under Phase one of the lockdown de-escalation, albeit at half maximum occupancy levels, Balearic Island businesses are inviting health sector professionals, law enforcement officers and journalists to enjoy a free drink or bite at their establishments as a tribute to all their hard work and dedication since the start of the health emergency.

The ‘Brindamos por ti’ (We toast you), campaign is a CAEB Balearic Business Association Confederation initiative.

-- Advertisement --

“Thanks to them we have been healthy, safe and informed throughout confinement,” commented CAEB Hospitality Sector President Alfonso Robledo in explaining the motive for launching the campaign.

“Their work has been, is, and will be, essential so that the rest of society can return to the new normality with health and safety guarantees.”

The confederation hopes an extensive network of bars, cafes and restaurants on all the islands will take part in the initiative, whether members or not.

The professionals taking them up on the invitation will have to present ID accrediting their profession or the centre where they work.



