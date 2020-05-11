As parts of Costa Blanca enjoy more freedom from today, Alfaz del Pi sends heartfelt message

As parts of the Costa Blanca move into Phase 1 of de-escalation with a lifting of some limitations, Alfaz del Pi council has directed a ‘from the heart’ thank you to the town and volunteers for their ‘exemplary response to the pandemic.’

BUT at the same time, the authority is calling for caution as certain restrictions are relaxed, reminding that “the virus is still active.”

Mayor Vicente Arques said “continued responsible and prudent action is still needed,” and stressed the need for basic prevention measures such as frequent hand washing, the use of masks and social distancing to stop the spread of Covid-19.

“Thank you from the heart for the unanimous, committed and supportive response, from the beginning of State of Alarm,” said Arques.

And he recognised the efforts of “social entities, groups, clubs, associations, individuals, traders, entrepreneurs, public employees, professionals from all fields, self-employed, health, State Security Forces and Corps, firefighters… and to all the neighbours, who have responded in an exemplary manner in the most difficult moments.”

And on behalf of the council, he offered a direct message of support and encouragement, “to continue to be united in face of the pandemic.”

“This is a key moment, and we will have to act consistently so as not to take a single step backwards.

“It is up to each one of us to get things back to normal by being scrupulous in complying with preventive measures, generous when it comes to action, and thinking that our actions have an impact on the most vulnerable people, taking daily precautions of social distancing and hygiene.”





Arques concluded “this is not over yet.”