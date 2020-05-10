WATCH: Moving thank you to locals on Spain’s Costa Almeria for dealing with coronavirus crisis with determination and dedication

ADRA council has created a moving thank you to local people for their determination and dedication in dealing with the coronavirus crisis.

En los momentos más difíciles es cuando apreciamos el valor de lo verdaderamente importante. Queremos daros las 👏 GRACIAS 👏 por tanta entrega y esfuerzo. Por cuidarnos y protegernos, por seguir trabajando para que Adra siga siempre funcionando. Saldremos adelante, y saldremos reforzados 🙂 Zveřejnil(a) Ayuntamiento de Adra dne Středa 6. května 2020

A video posted on the local authority’s social media pages of images recorded since the start of the health emergency state alarm reflect the hard work and solidarity of residents and shines a light on the value and professionalism of all the municipal sectors involved in the battle against the crisis.

-- Advertisement --

“It is only when we face the most difficult times in life that we appreciate the truly important things”, the video starts.





The three or so minute film asks viewers to reflect on the “worth of that which usually goes unnoticed”, highlighting the efforts of the municipal cleaning teams who have “continued with their work without rest to drive the virus from Adra’s streets.”

It also focuses on the most important municipal economic sectors, fishing and agriculture, “which keep out town functioning, even though everything else has halted”, referring to the “hard work, effort and sacrifice” of locals.

“We are prouder than ever of the professionalism and commitment of our men and women who carrying on working to guarantee our food and our access to basic necessity supplies”, allowing the rest of the population to stick to their “duty of staying at home”, the council says.

There is also praise for the law enforcement and emergency services, as well as for Civil Protection volunteers and all those who have been doing their bit by making donations and producing mask, screens and other protective materials.

“Adra has grown in the face of adversity”, the council says.

“This will all end and we will emerge stronger.”