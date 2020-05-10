Wales extends..Scotland extends and Boris says jolly hop of to the beach leaving shocked expats on Spain’s Costa Del Sol and Costa Blanca

Tonight Boris Johnson left expats in Spain’s Costa Del Sol and Costa Blanca shocked as he eased lockdown restrictions in England.

Boris Johnson urged the country to go back to work tonight as he finally set out his tentative three-stage ‘exit plan’ from coronavirus lockdown – with schools potentially reopening from next month.

In a TV address to the nation from Downing Street as the UK’s united front threatens to crumble, the PM paid tribute to the ‘sacrifice’ of Britons in reining in the killer disease, and insisted the government’s top priority is to ensure those efforts are not ‘thrown away’.

Wales and Scotland have chosen to go against the Prime Minister and extend their lockdown for another 3 weeks.

People took to social media tonight to discuss their outrage with the decision the Prime Minister has made. Andy Smith wrote: “Ignore the clown and stay home”

Leanne Johnson from wrote: “I might as well drive to a beach in England. Although we have nicer beaches here in Wales, I’m dying to go to one!”

Meme’s started flying around on social media tonight aimed at the announcement, one said: “Boris basically said “not sure init.. We’ll see”, implying that the Prime Minister has no idea what he is doing.

Another said: Go out. But stay In. Go to work. But don’t”

Boris has just told everyone to go back to work on Monday… at 7:15pm on a Sunday night 🤦🏼‍♂️😂#BorisSpeech pic.twitter.com/OS7QhoffDd — Greg (@monkeyboy4334) May 10, 2020

One user was left baffled that Boris was telling people to return to work.