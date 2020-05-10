UK Tourist Area sees Pandemic Easing as Spain´s Costa Blanca South Gets No Coronavirus Deaths For Two Days

NO coronavirus deaths have been reported in Spain´s Costa Blanca South area for a second successive day, in a further sign of the gradual easing of the pandemic.

The death toll, as of May 10, remains at 68 in the Vega Baja region, with 50 dying from the coronavirus in the Torrevieja health district, and 18 in the Orihuela health department.

The number of active Covid-19 cases is now 617 across the Vega Baja, split between 434 (plus ten) in Torrevieja and 183 (plus two) in Orihuela.

The Orihuela health area, includes the Vega Baja Hospital at San Bartolomé and serves around 168,00 people in Orihuela, as well as Almoradí, Callosa de Segura, Cox, Granja de Rocamora, Bigastro, Benferri, Albatera, Catral, Jacarilla, Benejúzar, Redován, Rafal, Daya Vieja, Daya Nueva, Dolores and Algorfa.

The Torrevieja health department is managed by Ribera Salud, and serves 186,000 residents covering the Orihuela Costa, Pilar de la Horadada, San Fulgencio, Guardamar del Segura, Rojales, Benijófar, Los Montesinos, San Miguel de Salinas and Formentera del Segura.