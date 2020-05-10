Strict opening hours for bars and restaurants in Benidorm on Spain’s Costa Blanca in Phase 1 of de-escalation

Bars and restaurants on Spain’s Costa Blanca, reopening tomorrow in Phase 1 of de-escalation, must close at 11pm.

The new schedule has been agreed between the Department of Commerce and hospitality associations ABRECA and OCIOBAL for Benidorm’s 1,100 plus bars, restaurants and cafes.

ABRECA confirmed in a statement today: “From Monday, May 11, during Phase 1, the Benidorm terraces will open, completing the safety measures and protocols, until 11pm.

“This has been agreed at the last meeting that the associations ABRECA and OCIOBAL has held with the Department of Commerce of Benidorm, and the mayor himself, with whom we have held meetings since the beginning of the crisis.”

Mayor Toni Perez called for “responsibility” and said this new phase means “a working formula for the sector that will remain during the path of prudence.”

He thanked the associations and all those involved for “their professionalism and ability to overcome,” particularly “in view of the measures needed for resumption of activity”

These have included among other things, the meticulous cleaning and disinfection of premises, machinery, equipment and roads, “the latter with the collaboration of the Benidorm Council.”

Perez said “caution must be maintained by establishments and customers, to ensure the passage to the next phase, to be every day closer to full and standardised development of the activity.”





Phase 1 regulations mean bars, restaurants and cafes can only serve 50 per cent of their terrace capacity.

Appropriate physical distance of at least two metres must be maintained between the tables, with a maximum occupation 10 people per table or group of tables.

Menu cards ‘of common use’ must be avoided, replaced by establishments’ own electronic devices, blackboards, posters or other similar means.

There are also rules for the cleaning and disinfection of tables and chairs, as well as any other surface that can be touched or occupied by workers and customers.

Toilets may only be used by one person at a time, unless an assistant is required, and must be cleaned at a specified frequency of at least six times a day.