Starting on Monday Children and Pensioners in Andalucía Enjoy New Timetable for Walks To Avoid Hottest Hours of the Day as Temps in Costa del Sol Soar

The Junta de Andalucia has organised a meeting this Monday which will outline the new timetable which will allow children of up to 14 years of age and elderly individuals over the age of 70 to go out for walks and exercise during cooler hours of the day.

Today, the president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, has announced that after several meetings with other regional governments and Pedro Sanchez they have decided the timetable will change on Monday.

On Saturday, the Official State Bulletin already posted an order which said that there would be new regulations regarding the activities allowed in phase 1 of the de-escalation plan due to start on Monday. In Andalucia the provinces moving to phase 1 will include Almerica, Cadiz, Cordoba, Huelva, Jaen and Seville but not Malaga or Granada.

This new regulation will allow provinces to be more flexible with their exercise time even allowing them to start two hours before or up to two hours after their time slot.

Currently the time slots for exercise in Andalucía is:

Children under the age of 14: From 12:00pm to 06:00pm

Individuals over the age of 70: From 10:00am to 12:00pm and from 07:00pm 08:00p.m

Individuals over 14 but under 70: From 6:00a.m to 10:00am and from 8:00pm to 11:00pm





However, the Junta has managed to get the Government to agree to a different timetable for the more vulnerable groups, children and elderly individuals, as they are currently only allowed out at some of the hottest hours of the day especially in these months approaching summer.

Although there are some issues that must still be clarified in a meeting tomorrow, Andalucia has proposed this new timetable:

Children under the age of 14: From 12:00pm to 02:00pm and from 07:00pm to 09:00pm

Individuals over the age of 70: From 10:00am to 12:00pm and from 06:00pm to 07:00pm

Individuals over 14 but under 70: From 06:00a.m to 10:00am and from 9:00pm till 12:00a.m

Water Sports: From 02:00pm to 06:00pm