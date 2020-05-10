Spirits high in Benidorm and surroundings town’s on Spain’s Costa Blanca ahead of tomorrow’s reopening

Spirits are high in Benidorm and surroundings town’s on Spain’s Costa Blanca on the eve of Phase 1 of de-escalation, as preparations are well underway for tomorrow’s reopening.

AFTER months of forced closure in line with State of Alarm measures, Marine Baixa, which includes Benidorm, and surrounding towns Albir and Alfaz del Pi, can finally reopen tomorrow, albeit with limitations.

They can only use 50 per cent of their terraces, and must implement strict health and safety measures.

But it’s a start and bars and restaurants are busy laying out tables and chairs ready to welcome first customers tomorrow.

Pledges of support are flooding in from expats and Spanish alike keen to help local businesses back on their feet.

Joanna Atkin shared a video of Benidorm’s empty streets yesterday, with terraces prepared ahead of Phase 1.

“Amazing to see all the residence and business owners doing what is right. As they say ‘Benidorm never Sleeps’ No it is not asleep – just having a wee rest ready for the BIG opening and definitely will recover with the support of all you Benidorm Lovers.





Karen Birch said: “Always tried to support local trade but even more so now. There’s been incredible solidarity shown during lockdown, I think community spirit will be stronger than ever.”

During lockdown Facebook pages were set up, dedicated to keeping small businesses afloat.

We Love Albir, launched Love Local Albir in response to the Covid-19 shutdown, with the sole aim of helping all businesses get back on their feet, and now has 1,000 members.

Founder Dino Trubbianelli posted: “Who can’t wait for an ice cold beer on a sunny terrace on Monday? As I know businesses will be struggling with only being able to open 50 per cent of their terrace capacity, I am happy to pledge to drink twice as much! Don’t forget to visit the smaller bars away from the seafront.”