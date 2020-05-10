Spanish Travel Companies see Massive Surge in Enquiries for “Stay-at-Home” Holidays on the Costa del Sol and the Costa Blanca due to the UK 14 day Quarantine Rule

Bookings for holidays on Spain’s Costa del Sol and Benidorm on the Costa Blanca have received a boost on the news of the UK forcing arrivals into a 14 day quarantine period.

Some good news at last as booking agents all across Spain are experiencing a flood of enquiries from British Ex-pats and Spanish nationals regarding a new trend-“Holidays at Home”. The 14-day quarantine rule that UK PM Boris Johnson is about to announce on Monday makes going back to the UK for summer a non-starter, so, why not just stay here?

Cheaper, Faster and Safer-Holidays in Spain

It’s been hiding under our noses for months, most Ex-pats are fervently looking for ways to get back to the UK for their summer holidays and are realising that it’s just not going to happen this year. Spain, after all, is one of Europes most popular tourist destinations and we are already here so why not take advantage of this beautiful country and “Holiday at Home” which is a trend being noticed by travel agents.

Cheaper

It’s obviously going to be cheaper to stay here, petrol, hotels and food are all cheaper in Spain and especially now with the coronavirus crisis forcing prices down.

Faster

From Benidorm on the Costa Blanca to Malaga on the Costa del Sol, all the popular tourist spots are within a few hours drive and the train service in Spain are fast and efficient and definitely not as expensive as the UK! Its worth remembering also that without the millions of foreign tourists that normally invade Spain every year that the roads will be much safer and clearer, another bonus!





Safer

Within a few weeks, the vast majority of Spain will move to the next phase of Lockdown. The Spanish government was swift to act, unlike the UK they observed Italy’s response and took note. Rates of infections are taking a nice steady path downward, beaches are slowly reopening, bars and restaurants are ready to welcome back their old clients, it’s going to be fine.

Within a few hours drive either North, East, West or South you can be transported to another world, after all, we have all been couped up almost two months, just being free to move around will be our holiday…TW.