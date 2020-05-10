Set Prices for New Flights Between Spain’s Balearic and Canary Islands as The Ministry of Transport Becomes More Flexible with the Holiday Islands

Spain’s Ministry of Transport has relaxed its approach to transport regarding the Canary and Balearic Island.

At 12.00am this morning, the ministerial order published in the Official State Bulletin stated that air traffic between the archipelagos would be reinstated, both for the Balearic and Canary Islands. It also stated that there would be an increase in maritime connections from the peninsula to the Balearic Islands.

Furthermore, the department head, Jose Luis Abalos has made the use of private cars more flexible now; all car seats may be used as long as all passengers live in the same house, face masks in cars will not be mandatory. However, if passengers don’t live in the same address then there must be one person per row and the use of face masks is once again mandatory.

The new flights expected to begin throughout the archipelagos will be offered to companies within a legal framework that bypasses the obligations set out by public services from 2006 and 2003. Airlines must communicate with the Ministry of Transport at least a week in advance which routes they are interested in reopening. The order states that they must also offer a maximum of 50 per cent capacity within flights so that passengers have enough separation between them.

Any movement be it by air or sea between the islands, or between the islands and the peninsula, will be subject to limitations of mobility since we remain in a State of Alarm.

Therefore, travel must be justified: acquisition of food pharmaceuticals and basic necessities; assisting health centres, services and establishments; displacement to a workplace to carry out their labour, professional or business provision; returning to a habitual place of residence; assistance and care for the elderly, minors, dependents, people with disabilities or especially vulnerable people; travel to go to financial and insurance entities; and travel due to force majeure or a situation of need.

In the case of the Balearic Islands, the government has established the obligation of air transport operators to offer two daily round-trip flights between Palma and Ibiza, and between Palma and Menorca, during the State of Alarm. Along with this, the prices at which the flights between the Canary Islands will be offered are specifically set out in the text of the BOE:

Gran Canaria-Tenerife North: €69.





Gran Canaria-Tenerife South: €78.

Gran Canaria-Fuerteventura: €78.

Gran Canaria-El Hierro: €112.

Gran Canaria-Lanzarote: €88.

Gran Canaria-La Palma: €106.

Tenerife North-Fuerteventura: €107.

Tenerife North-El Hierro: €78.

Tenerife North-Lanzarote: €112.

Tenerife North-La Palma: €72.

La Palma-Lanzarote: €112.

Gran Canaria-La Gomera: €106.

Tenerife North-La Gomera: €78.