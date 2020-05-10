More space for bar terraces to boost business in Spain’s Mallorca holiday resorts Magaluf and Santa Ponsa

BARS, cafes and restaurants in resort towns like Magaluf and Santa Ponsa will be allowed to extend their terrace space following the decision by Calvia council to allow the move to boost business and help establishments make it to the other side of the coronavirus crisis.

The council said letting establishments put chairs and tables out on larger public spaces where possible was about helping them “maintain their businesses and jobs” and comply with health protocols.

The terrace space expansion is one of a batch of measures included in a second council package of initiatives aimed at supporting Calvia’s businesses and self-employed.

Last week the council held a series of meetings with all the political groups with representation in the local authority, with hotel, trade and leisure sector associations and with trade unions to reach consensus on a social, economic and environmental recovery action plan for the locality.

One of the proposals on the table is recalculating the rubbish collection tax for businesses affected by the paralysis of economic activity, and especially sectors related to tourism, like hospitality.

Calvia Mayor Alfonso Rodriguez said the plan has several main goals. One is to “cover the social needs” which have arisen as a result of the coronavirus crisis. A second is to adopt measures to support the recovery of the local economy as soon as possible.

A further objective is to design a medium and long-term scenario for “a tourism of quality over quantity”, the Mayor said.





Rodriguez also met with Balearic government president Francina Armengol, along with the mayors of Marratxí and Llucmajor, at which they shared concerns over the start of tourism activity and the de-escalation process.