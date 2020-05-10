Late Boozing Ban for Curfewed British Expat Drinkers in Bars and Restaurants Reopening in Spain´s Costa Blanca South

BRITISH Expats on Spain´s Costa Blanca South are rejoicing that they can return to local bars and restaurants from tomorrow(May 11), but with it will come with a curfew of a late boozing ban imposed.

Residents in Vega Baja region towns like Torrevieja, Orihuela, Guardamar, Pilar de la Horadada, and Rojales will be able to enjoy meeting up with their friends for the first time since the State of Alarm was introduced in Spain in mid-March.

It also means being allowed to enjoy a drink at bars, cafes, and restaurants that have terraces.

Many of those areas have been extended by local Town Halls, as owners are restricted to 50 per cent table capacity.

But for the time being, the bars will have to close by 11.00pm.

The relaxation applies to all municipalities within the Orihuela and Torrevieja Health departments who enter Phase 1 of the de-escalation of the State of Alarm this Monday.

The new rules don´t apply though to places like Santa Pola, Gran Alacant and Crevillente, who are within the Elche Health department, that has not been given permission to move to Phase 1 by Spain´s Health Ministry in Madrid.





The same ruling applies to the adjoining Alicante Health Department.