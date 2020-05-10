Encouraging signs of a summer recovery in Spain’s rural tourism sector with Andalucia a popular destination

RURAL tourism in Spain has like the whole sector been severely hit by the coronavirus crisis enforced lockdown and travel restrictions, but there are now signs of a recovery this summer.

The EscapadaRural.com website, which brings together more than 17,000 rural accommodation establishments across the country, has reported a growing interest since the end of last month in summer bookings.

The portal’s analysis showed a 36 per cent increase in web traffic between April 29 and May 5, while pre-reservations were up by 122 per cent.

-- Advertisement --

“These statistics are very positive given that the after the closure of establishments and a logical fall in activity, in just one week we have reached figures very close to before the crisis”, EscapadaRural.com Communication director Ana Alonso told Spanish press.

Most of the recent interest rural accommodation has been for the main summer holiday season.

Some 35 per cent of the more than 7,000 reservations over the seven days were for July and 38 per cent for August. But there has also been interest in stays while Spain is going through the de-escalation process.

Eight per cent of reservations are for this month and 15 per cent are for June.





Andalucia is the most popular regions for rural breaks, accounting for 32 per cent of pre-reservations over the week. Cataluña, with 21 per cent, is the second most popular, and the Community of Madrid third, with nine per cent.

“Taking into account that we have still not entered phase one, you appreciate the movement in a sector in which we hope it will be more as safety protocols are established”, Alonso commented this week.

“Thanks to these there will be greater confidence and rural tourism will be the great choice for many people’s holidays throughout this year, as it is a nearby, affordable and uncrowded tourism.”