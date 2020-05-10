Costa del Sol’s Estepona opens feria & sports grounds for individual sports to ease overcrowding during Spain’s lockdown outings

The Town Hall of Estepona’s on the Costa del Sol has announced that it will open the feria and sports grounds to allow individual sports activities to ease overcrowding near beach areas.

TOWN Hall officials said the move should provide more space to allow local residents to help maintain social distancing, which has been diificult to achieve on the beach promenades, resulting in overcrowding.

However, now that more space is allocated for exercise in the feria and sports grounds, it stressed that residents must maintain social distancing measures, as well as respect the Government’s restrictions and recommendations to avoid the risk of Covid-19 contagion.

As well as the feria and sports ground and the beach promenades, there are more than 17km of pedestrianised streets that residents can now use for daily outings/exercise that will help to avoid overcrowding, it added.