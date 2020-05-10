Cabinet ‘raging’ after Boris ‘records major speech without ministers’

Cabinet ministers are said to be angry that they have been excluded from plans regarding the prime minister’s address to the nation this evening, it has emerged.

Boris Johnson is set to chair an emergency Cobra committee meeting, involving Cabinet ministers and devolved leaders, this evening ahead of his 7pm speech in which he will set out how the UK will gradually lift lockdown restrictions.

But it is understood that the PM has pushed forward and made final decisions without consulting them first and already recorded aspects of his message yesterday, according to PA. The committee were set to discuss a 50-page document outlining the full plan to cautiously re-start the economy.

However, a source told the Mail on Sunday that Mr Johnson has already sent the papers to the printers, having seemingly finalised the decisions with his so-called ‘quad’. The lengthy document is set to be published on Monday.

The decision was explained as a way to get the footage to broadcasters in good time, but there have been suggestions of anger in the Cabinet that they have been left out of the process.



