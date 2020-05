BREAKING NEWS: France Release the Latest Coronavirus Figures

FRENCH health officials say there have been 70 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. This is the lowest daily balance for a month.

A total of 26,380 people died from the Coronavirus in the country.

Pressure in ICU’s continues to ease, but 22,569 people remained hospitalised for a Coronavirus infection, including 2,776 severe cases in intensive care.