Boris Johnson to warn Britain it is about to enter the most dangerous phase of the virus battle as he reveals lockdown plan

Britain is about to enter the most dangerous phase of the battle against coronavirus, Boris Johnson will warn tonight.

The PM will urge “maximum caution” as he unveils his road map out of lockdown.

He will say during a live TV address that the risks are greater now than at any stage since the stay-at-home restrictions were imposed seven weeks ago.

Millions are expected to tune in to see the PM outline his exit plan.

The route out of lockdown will be spelled out in a new catchphrase replacing the “stay at home” mantra.

But the change will be subtle — and one official said: “It won’t just be flicking a switch”.

A Downing Street source said: “This is a critical moment.





“So having assessed the evidence carefully and scrutinised the data, the PM will address the public and ask for their resolve as we continue to do whatever is needed to defeat this awful virus.

“Our approach to announcing the next set of measures has been a careful process.

“We will make the decisions that continue to save lives and protect the NHS — proceeding with maximum caution and maximum conditionality.”