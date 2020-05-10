Boris Johnson is forced to defend dropping ‘stay at home’ lockdown slogan

Boris Johnson was forced to defend his ‘exit plan’ before it has even been fully unveiled today amid a furious backlash at dropping the powerful ‘stay at home, protect the NHS, save lives’ slogan.

Ahead of his address to the nation at 7pm, the PM took to Twitter to clarify the new advice as Nicola Sturgeon condemned ditching the mantra that has brought the country to an effective standstill since March 23.

The First Minister said she had not been informed about the change, and insisted the simple guidance would stay in force in Scotland whatever the PM says. Wales and Northern Ireland also indicated they will keep telling people to stay at home.

-- Advertisement --

Addressing a briefing in Edinburgh after attending Cobra this afternoon, Ms Sturgeon warned ‘people will die unnecessarily’ if progress against the disease is ‘squandered’ by ‘easing up too soon or by sending mixed messages that result in people thinking it is OK to ease up now’.

In the face of the anger, Mr Johnson posted a fuller version spelling out that people are still being urged to ‘stay at home where possible’ and ‘stay alert’ when they do go out.

Meanwhile, there is anger among some senior ministers that parts of Mr Johnson’s speech were pre-recorded, before the full Cabinet and Cobra considered the issues today. Government sources insisted other elements will be filmed after the measures have been considered.



