Anger Towards Spain’s Pedro Sanchez For the Reputational Damage He Has Caused Malaga’s Costa del Sol and Granada By Keeping Them in Phase 0

The president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, has fond it “difficult to understand how sanitary districts like Costa del Sol with 1.6 PCR confirmed cases of coronavirus per 100,000 habitants is not allowed to advance to phase 1.

Juanma Moreno has expressed his complaints about the decision to Pedro Sanchez, during their ninth videoconference with the regional presidents to address the coronavirus crisis in Spain.

Moreno was complaining about the different treatment that other Communities have received when deciding which territories may move from phase 0 to phase 1, which in Andalucia has meant that Granada and Malaga remain in phase 0 despite only have three health districts which do not meet the criteria.

-- Advertisement --

Moreno has found it “difficult to understand” that health districts such as the Costa del Sol, which only has 1.6 PCR confirmed cases of the coronavirus for every 100,000 inhabitants, cannot go to phase 1 when Health districts with much higher incidences have done so. He has also warned Sánchez that this decision causes an unnecessary “reputational damage” to the image of the Costa del Sol or the Costa Tropical of Granada.

The Chairman of the Board also recalled that the proposal sent by Andalucía to keep three health districts in phase 0 (Granada, Granada Metropolitan and Malaga) was based on “prudence” and they ask the Prime Minister to, firstly, transfer his reasons for doing so and, secondly, review the decision and apply the same criteria to Andalucia as he has to other communities.