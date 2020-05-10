Alicante tram service on the Costa Blanca starts to get back on track from tomorrow

The Valencia Government is introducing a new service schedule for the Alicante tram service (TRAM d’Alacant), from tomorrow, Monday, May 11, “in order to recover normal traffic and adapt supply to demand on this means of transport during the health crisis”.

AS such, the service planned for the “non-teaching working days” has been reinstated, though the University of Alicante and the rest of the educational centres are not open.

Line 3 (Luceros-El Campello) is back in service, while Line 5 (Porta del Mar-Plaça La Corunya) remains temporarily suspended.

Passengers are reminded they must wear a mask on all journeys, and that hydroalcoholic gel dispensers are available at the entrances to the main TRAM stations.

Ferrocarrils de la Generalitat Valenciana (FGV), which runs the service, has signposted seats alternate seats which can be used “to facilitate the correct distribution of passengers inside trains and trams while maintaining a safe distance from other users”.

Passengers are asked to avoid occupying the central aisle as much as possible, and reminded to wash their hands after using the service, although FGV has assured vehicles and facilities are disinfected regularly.

Customers with any queries can call TRAM d’Alacant on 900 720 472 and use twitter @tramdealicante, from 6am to midnight Monday to Saturday and from 7am to midnight on Sundays and public holidays.



