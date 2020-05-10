Air Tourist Industry Watching Gatwick Airport Move on Easyjet Territory From Budget Airline That Is Flying to Spain and Portugal

THE air tourist industry is watching a Gatwick Airport move on what is regarded as Easyjet territory, from a budget airline that is operating flights to Spain and Portugal.

Hungarian-owned Wizz Air recently resumed services to Portugal, as well as to Spain´s Canary Islands, in addition to its portfolio taking in centres in Eastern Europe.

Whilst rivals like Ryanair and Easyjet are virtually grounded, the Wizz Air boss, Jozsef Varadi, says that he wants to move into Gatwick as a second base to augment their current operation at Luton.

-- Advertisement --

Easyjet use Gatwick as a key UK hub along with Luton, and so a Wizz Air expansion would be of major significance in terms of taking on its rivals.

Wizz Air has experience of flexing its muscles against opponents, including extending operations to Norway, where it took on the struggling Norwegian company.

With Virgin Atlantic looking to leave Gatwick, and British Airways announcing a reduction in slots at the South London airport, analysts say that the Hungarian carrier is clearly seeing an opportunity for expansion.



