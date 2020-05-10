A+E doctor describes chaotic scenes on Friday Bank holiday as alcohol-related incidents ‘rocket’

An A&E doctor has described chaotic scenes in hospital last night as drink-related incidents and violence spiked with many patients attending after appearing to defy lockdown.

Dr Ben Stewart, a doctor at a North West hospital, said his team were shocked at the numbers of people requiring treatment on Friday, May 8 into the early hours of the morning on Saturday.

He described chaotic scenes during his 12.5 hour shift, with many patients being taken to hospital for alcohol or drug related injuries.

The doctor said A&E has been noticeably quieter since the lockdown was introduced, due to people avoiding hospitals because of coronavirus and less people going out drinking.

However, he said it was back to the ‘pre-lockdown days’ and it appeared a lot of people had become relaxed about the lockdown.

He told the Manchester Evening News: “The number of alcohol or drug related accidents, violence and crime rocketed last night.

“The police we saw said it had been their busiest night since New Year’s Eve 2013.





“We knew it was going to be busier than normal. Bank Holidays are always busier.

“The NHS for the last four or five weeks in A&E, it became a lot more quiet.

“We thought we would see a bit of a peak, but it was just a shock to everybody really.”