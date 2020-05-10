Abandoned fishing net leaves bird in right tangle in Mojacar on Spain’s Costa Almeria

A cormorant was left in a right tangle on a Mojacar beach after it got caught up in an abandoned fishing net.

Fortunately for the bird, volunteers from the Equinac marine life rescue association went to its rescue.

Guardia Civil officers on patrol in the Macenas area also lent give a hand after spotting the three volunteers trying to free the cormorant, which was completely caught up in the net.

Taking great care not to harm the creature, with careful snipping, little-by-little they managed to cut the strings and knots around its wings and its feet and it was able to fly off.

The bird belongs to a species catalogued as ‘Vulnerable’ in Andalucia, which is usually seen in the Cabo de Gata Natural Park and on Terreros Island just south of San Juan de los Terreros.