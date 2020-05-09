US President Donald Trump urged to take another test as Eleven Secret Service agents test positive for coronavirus

ELEVEN Secret Service agents have tested positive for coronavirus and 23 have recovered as US President Donald Trump is being pressured to take another COVD-19 test.

As of Thursday evening, nearly a dozen members of the United States Secret Service were confirmed to have Covid-19, according to the Department of Homeland Security documents.

On the same day, President Trump confirmed that Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary Katie Miller had tested positive for coronavirus. Trump so far appears to be ok but sources at the Whitehouse reveal the President is under pressure to quickly take another test as soon as possible and he will most likely make a statement soon.

Secret Service spokeswoman, Justine Whelan, said: “To protect the privacy of our employee’s health information and for operational security, the Secret Service is not releasing how many of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19, nor how many of its employees were, or currently are, quarantined.”

-- Advertisement --



