UK WEATHER: Brits to Bask in Blazing Sunshine as Today will be the Hottest Day of the Year

Britain will bask in blazing sunshine today with highs of 26C in the south-east.

The Met Office predicts highs of 25 to 26C in the south-east, making today the hottest day of the year so far – however, Sunday will feel much less summery with temperatures set to plummet by 15C.

Temperatures are forecast to hit a summery 23C in London, Manchester and Cardiff, and 18C in Edinburgh and Belfast. However, Brits are being warned to heed social distancing advice and stay at home ahead of an announcement by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday setting out what life in the UK will look like over the coming weeks and months.

While the south-east is predicted to remain dry for most of the day, the afternoon could bring showers and possibly thunder to central parts of the UK.

The warm spell is set to come to an abrupt end on Sunday, with the temperatures set to plummet by as much as 15C as a cold weather front moves in from northern Scotland.

The chilly weather is set to bring overnight frosts to some parts of the country early next week, with most areas feeling noticably colder.