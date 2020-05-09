UK Residents in Benidorm Get Travel Freedom Confirmed in Spain’s Costa Blanca Phase One Areas

UK residents in Benidorm and other centres have had their travel rights confirmed in Spain’s Costa Blanca Phase One areas.

Clarification has been given today (May 9) by the Spanish government that people can travel around health department areas in the region that have been cleared to enter the Phase One relaxation of the State of Alarm isolation rules this Monday (May 11).

Questions were asked about what would happen to provinces where there were health areas that were not allowed to move into Phase One, especially in Alicante Province.

The Alicante and Elche health departments have not been allowed to move forward, whilst the Marina Baixa (including Benidorm), Orihuela, and Torrevieja health areas have been given the green light.

Previous statements from the government said that if a province was cleared for Phase One, then travel rules would be relaxed for that whole area.

No mention was made about the situation involving different positions for health departments within a region.

A government bulletin known as the Official State Gazette was published today (May 9), and made it clear that “travel within a health department that had made it into Phase One was permitted.”





The assumption then is that people for example from Guardamar (under Torrevieja health) will not be able to travel up the N-332 to Santa Pola, which is in the ‘non-Phase One’ Elche health department.

Travel to adjoining provinces is not permitted under any circumstance.