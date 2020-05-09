UK Expat Bars To Stay Closed as Spain’s Costa Blanca Reports No Covid-19 Deaths for First Time since March

SPAIN’S Costa Blanca area has reported no Covid-19 deaths for the first time since mid-March, as some UK expat bars will have to stay shut.

The figures came just hours after the Madrid government told the region that bars, restaurants, and smaller businesses could not reopen over parts of the area on Monday.

Details over the Costa Blanca Covid-19 statistics were given by Valencia’s Health Minister, Ana Barcelo, at the daily briefing this Saturday (May 9).

The figures show a zero increase in deaths due to the coronavirus for the first time since March 16.

This news comes after parts of the Costa Blanca were stopped by the national Health Ministry from going into Phase 1 of reducing the State of Alarm lockdown.

That means that the Alicante and Elche health department areas have been stopped from letting bars and restaurant offer terrace drinks service from next week.

Adjoining areas taking in big British expat areas like Benidorm, Torrevieja, and the Orihuela Costa will be able to join Phase 1.





The Madrid veto also prevents some shops and businesses in the Alicante and Elche areas from reopening, and delays the chance for more people able to get together within social distancing guidelines.

That’s led to an angry response from the Valencian Government led by Health Minister, Ana Barcelo, and President, Ximo Puig, who claim that the whole of the region met all of the qualifications for going through.