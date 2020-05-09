UK Expat Area of Spain´s Costa Blanca South sees Covid-19 Cases Fall after Worrying Rises

THE UK expat area of Spain´s Costa Blanca South area has seen new Covid-19 cases record a considerable fall after a series of worrying daily rises.

52 new cases were logged between Tuesday and Friday in the Vega Baja region, but the Saturday(May 9) report from Valencian authorities revealed just 6 new infections.

There was no rise either in the death toll in the Orihuela and Torrevieja health department areas, which have both been cleared to go into Monday´s Phase 1 de-escalation of Spain´s State of Alarm lockdown restrictions.

The number of active cases is now 605 across the Vega Baja region, split between 4242 (plus 5) in the Torrevieja health department area, and 181 (plus 1) in Orihuela.

The death toll remains at 68 in the southern Costa Blanca, with 50 dying from the coronavirus in the Torrevieja district, and 18 in Orihuela.

The Orihuela health area, includes the Vega Baja Hospital at San Bartolomé and serves around 168,00 people in Orihuela, as well as Almoradí, Callosa de Segura, Cox, Granja de Rocamora, Bigastro, Benferri, Albatera, Catral, Jacarilla, Benejúzar, Redován, Rafal, Daya Vieja, Daya Nueva, Dolores and Algorfa.

The Torrevieja health department is managed by Ribera Salud, and serves 186,000 residents covering the Orihuela Costa, Pilar de la Horadada, San Fulgencio, Guardamar del Segura, Rojales, Benijófar, Los Montesinos, San Miguel de Salinas and Formentera del Segura.



