Travel Agent says UK Bookings Collapsing to Spain´s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca as Greece Steals Customers

A travel agent says that UK bookings are collapsing to Spain´s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca, as Greece is stealing customers from the country.

Rian Rodber told the Euro Weekly News that the news that key tourist areas will not see bars and restaurants reopening next week has not gone down well with his clients.

“It seems the news wasn’t welcoming of Spain not all fully reopening as bookings in the country´s holiday market has taken a large downturn in the last 48 hours”, said Rian.

“Sales to Spain have dropped by 43 per cent, whilst we´ve seen an increase of reservations to Greece by 32 per cent including an 8 per cent upturn to the island of Corfu.”

Rian concluded: “We don’t predict another spike in Spanish reservations until the news is more positive, possibly that could be next week? ”