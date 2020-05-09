Street party continued into early hours of the morning in the UK

Videos of people ignoring coronavirus social distancing rules during nationwide VE Day street parties has led to a torrent of criticism on social media.

Footage from a ‘good-natured’ knees up in Grove Hill, Middlesborough, was greeted with thousands of angry responses including the mayor who said it was a ‘stupid’ idea.

He also said confusing mixed messages were being sent out as largely positive footage was broadcast on television of people celebrating.

Mayor Andy Preston said police visited the ‘pretty well-organised’ Grove Hill shindig on bank holiday Friday reporting that it went ahead ‘without major issues.’

Taking to Twitter, he said ‘a street party is a stupid idea’ but that other footage broadcast on television sent out ‘mixed messages’.

Mr Preston said: ‘Spoke to police who interacted with them several times and said it was good-natured and pretty well-organised without major issues.

‘My frustration is that street parties are a daft idea. People are confused about rules and BBC TV endorsing a street party adds to that.’





The city already has the third highest rate of Covid-19 infections in the country and one of the highest death rates.

Clevland Police, the force that covers Grove Hill, has previously said it was a ‘shame’ that too many people were outside despite lockdown conditions and had already issued more that 170 fines and 710 warnings.