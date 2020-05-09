Spain’s government offers Costa del Sol’s bars & restaurants hope as it hints Malaga can move to Phase 1 of deescalation on Monday May 18

Spain’s government has offered Malaga’s hospitality sector a ray of hope as it hinted today that Malaga can probably move to Phase 1 of deescalation on Monday May 18, as reported.

IN a press conference earlier today, the Ministry of Health’s Director of Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón, stated that Malaga, along with Granada, will probably get the go-ahead to move to Phase 1, on Monday May 18, so long as Covid-19 statistics and health criteria improve.

The news comes as a relief to many bar and restaurant owners after yesterday’s highly disappointing news, particularly for those who are keen to see lockdown restrictions lifted as soon as possible, according Malaga’s Hospitality Association, Mahos.

-- Advertisement --

“Despite the fact that many bars and restaurant owners have said that it’s not going to be financially viable to open in Phase 1 given the restrictions of only being allowed to serve 50% of capacity in terraces [as reported], several others were actually looking forward to opening up their doors on Monday May 11 had Malaga been allowed to move to Phase 1,” confirmed Mahos President, Javier Frutos.

He was also critical of the government’s timing, complaining of the “lack of time” the Ministry of Health actually gives the hospitality industry to prepare after their deescalation announcements. “You can’t expect establishments to suddenly be ready with new measures from one day to the next without allowing time for preparation to get businesses ready to open to the public.”

On a positive note, however, Frutos admitted that having an extra week or so more “will give the hospitality industry on the Costa del Sol an opportunity to observe and learn from other bars and restaurants in those territories that move to Phase 1 on Monday, which will help businesses on the Costa better prepare for when they do actually open up”, he added.



