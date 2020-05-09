Police forced to break up protest in London as people gather with banners opposing coronavirus lockdown rules

Police made a number of arrests and issued fines as they broke up a anti-lockdown protest in central London.

Officers were pictured dispersing a group of between 40 and 50 people near the capital’s Westminster Bridge.

Witnesses said those present brandished banners with messages including “no consent” and “we will not be tricked, tracked and trapped”.

Others made reference to 5G, which conspiracy theorists have repeatedly linked to coronavirus despite there being no evidence supporting the claims.

The Metropolitan Police said officers had responded after people had initially gathered in breach of coronavirus regulations in Lambeth Walk, near Westminster Bridge. "A number of people were arrested and fixed penalty notices were issued," the force said. "Officers remain in the area as they continue to work to keep the public safe." While a several demonstrations opposing Covid-19 restrictions have taken place in the United States, today's action is believed to be the first of its kind in the UK.




