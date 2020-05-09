Light at the end of the tunnel for Benidorm’s bars and restaurants on Spain’s Costa Blanca

Benidorm’s bars and restaurants got the news they have been waiting for last night, as they are among health districts on the Costa Blanca which have moved through to Phase 1 of Spain’s State of Alarm de-escalation.

MARINA BAIXA, which includes Benidorm, Orihuela, and Torrevieja are being allowed to go ahead under strict measures, while in a shock announcement, Alicante, Crevillente and Elche areas are not.

However, it’s not as easy as simply opening up. Terraces can only serve up to 50 per cent capacity and rigid measures must be put in place to ensure social distancing and health and safety.

President of Benidorm Businesses Association, Karen Maling, thanked everyone for sticking to confinement measures, making the move to the next stage of the lockdown relaxation process possible.

“Your sacrifice of not visiting your friends and loved ones, of not visiting the shops as a couple, of only going out for essentials has helped bring us to where we are today.

“About to enter in to Phase 1. Well done each and every one of you. Now we must continue to fight together so that we can get through this awful pandemic that has taken so many lives. Stay safe and continue to take all necessary precautions needed to prevent further loss and sadness.”

The Pig’s Kitchen has been offering a takeaway service having closed on Friday, March 13.

“We were so frightened that day… but now there is light at the end of the tunnel. We could have waited another month or so to reopen, but we couldn’t wait any longer.”





Despite going through to Phase 1, not all Benidorm businesses are rushing to open their doors on Monday.

Colin and his team at Comars Diner said “we have decided still to serve takeaway only.”

“We have come to this decision for the health and safety of our customers and staff. This will enable us to offer a wider service to our clients.”