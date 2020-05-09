King of Spain will lead national tribute to Covid-19 victims

The King of Spain will preside over a national tribute to the victims of the coronavirus pandemic which will be held after the de-escalation of State of Alarm.

PRIME MINISTER Pedro Sánchez confirmed a “great tribute” will be held once Spain has overcome all phases of de-escalation and reached a “new normality”.

And today, while giving an account of the transition from Phase 0 to Phase 1 for 51 per cent of the country decided yesterday, Sánchez announced the tribute will be led by King Felipie VI

There will be a “national mourning”, prepared by the government, in memory of those who have died of the coronavirus, during which “the flags will be at half mast”.

Sanchez has not given a specific date but implied it will be “when there is traffic on the streets and the public buildings are revisited”.

Spain has recorded 26,478 coronavirus deaths.