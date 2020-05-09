Kate Garraway given hope amid husband Derek’s COVID-19 battle

She updated her supporters on Thursday night to reveal her husband Derek Draper is ‘still with us’ and ‘fighting so hard’ to beat coronavirus.

And on Friday, Kate Garraway, 53, was given hope while her husband battles on in hospital, by fans sharing their stories of recovery from COVID-19 after weeks in ICU.

The GMB presenter thanked a fan for telling her about her own husband’s survival of the deadly bug, following a seven-week stint in intensive care.

Kate shared a clip of herself clapping for carers to Instagram on Thursday night, in support of the NHS.

The former I’m A Celeb star received heartwarming messages from fans, taking to her comments section to detail their stories of survival.

One woman commented: ‘Keep the faith Kate. We have my husband back after a 7 week fight in ITU miracles do happen,’ to which Kate replied: ‘So happy to hear that – much love.’

Another follower wrote: ‘You are amazing Kate, you are one of the strongest women ever! I saw on the news there was an 85 year old man who had been in intensive care for 49 days and he went home this week!’ with Kate replying with pink hearts.



