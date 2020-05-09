Holidaymakers to the UK from Spain’s Costa Blanca and the Costa del Sol lose another airline as BA will fly ‘very little’ if arrivals quarantined

IN another blow to residents of the Costa Blanca and the Costa del Sol in Spain, BA has announced it will only operate limited flights to Spain if the UK imposes the 14-day quarantine rule.

British Airways will maintain only limited services if the UK government imposes a 14-day quarantine on arrivals, Willie Walsh, chief executive of BA parent IAG, has warned. easyJet and Ryanair still have most of their fleets grounded so there is not much choice left for expats to choose from. Wizz Air has started flying to Porto in Portugal and Hungary but as yet have not announced flights between the UK and mainland Spain.

The IAG chief said he could not envisage “people will want to fly into the UK if they are forced to quarantine for 14 days.” Walsh also ruled out leaving middle seats empty on aircraft, saying it was impractical.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps is considering quarantine measures for arrivals once Foreign Office advice against all but essential travel is relaxed. The quarantine rules would be similar to those already in force in some countries.

It looks like we are going to have a very long summer…TW