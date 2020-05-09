Harry Potter star Miriam Margolyes admits she wanted PM Boris Johnson to DIE of coronavirus

Actress Miriam Margolyes has sparked outrage by admitting she hoped Boris Johnson would die when he was struck down by coronavirus.

The Harry Potter star, 78, made the shocking comments in a rant on Channel 4 comedy chat show The Last Leg on Friday night.

It comes just days after the Prime Minister revealed that doctors were preparing to announce his death in case he lost his battle with the virus, as he admitted he was ‘a lucky man’.

But in an incredible outburst, Margolyes told viewers: ‘I wanted him to die’.

Asked how she thinks the government have dealt with the pandemic, the star said: ‘Appallingly, of course, appallingly. It’s a disgrace, it’s a scandal. It’s a public scandal.

‘I mean, I had difficulty not wanting Boris Johnson to die. I wanted him to die. Then I thought that will reflect badly on me and I don’t want to be the sort of person that wants people to die.’

After admitting to her change of heart, Miriam continued with another savage remark about the prime minister.





She said: ‘So then I wanted him to get better, which he did do, he did get better. But he didn’t get better as a human being. And I really would prefer that. So, we’re in the s**t, basically, here.’

Her comments sparked outrage on social media, with one person tweeting: ‘Memo to Miriam Margolyes: If your sense of morality is not drastically superior to Myra Hindley’s, you probably wanna buck your ideas up a bit.’